Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Performance
CANQ opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.
About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
