Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Performance

CANQ opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Get Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF alerts:

About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.