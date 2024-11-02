Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

