Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,407,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

