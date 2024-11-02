Cambiar Investors LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atmos Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

