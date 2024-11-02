Cambiar Investors LLC Has $50.79 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,861 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after buying an additional 3,495,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

BMY stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -73.62%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

