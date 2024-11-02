Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 226.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

