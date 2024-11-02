Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.92.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $508.23 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $378.48 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

