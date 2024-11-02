Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 1,467 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.
About Cambria Cannabis ETF
The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.
