Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 190,110 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,989,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $274.59 and a 12-month high of $397.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.70 and a 200-day moving average of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.