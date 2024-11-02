Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 237,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 467,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

