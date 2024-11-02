Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 773,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,217,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day moving average is $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

