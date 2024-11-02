Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$17.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.30.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

