Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200,647 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

