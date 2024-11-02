Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 35,155 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $52,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 333.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $177.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

