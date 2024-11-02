Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $34.76 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $34,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,116,000 after acquiring an additional 304,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,558,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,149,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,687,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $244.57 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.30 and a 52 week high of $262.61. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.