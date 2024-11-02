Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

