CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CBFV stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

