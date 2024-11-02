CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,960 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $61,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

