CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDWGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.71.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 350.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $187.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

