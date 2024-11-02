Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,653. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.88. The company has a market cap of C$40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 9,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, with a total value of C$72,112.00. Insiders bought a total of 152,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.