Centerra Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

