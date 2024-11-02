Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. 172,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.