Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

LEU traded up $5.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.53. 1,314,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.18. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

