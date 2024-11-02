Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 535,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

