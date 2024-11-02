Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

