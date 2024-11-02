Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,835 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

