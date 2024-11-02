Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $33.08 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Owens Corning worth $33,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,838,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.0 %

OC opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

