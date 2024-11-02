Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 273,850 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,850 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after acquiring an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

