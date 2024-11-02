Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 41,175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

