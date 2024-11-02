Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,280,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

