CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 103,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Chardan Capital started coverage on CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CervoMed in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. On average, research analysts expect that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

