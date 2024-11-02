Chapman Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 2.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.17.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

