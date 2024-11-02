Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $205.00.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $134.72 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

