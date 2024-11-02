Cheelee Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.18 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $211.98 million and $5.18 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $10.96 or 0.00015781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,307.75 or 0.99819087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,304.44 or 0.99814311 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,980.94570541 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 11.01151062 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,498,208.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.