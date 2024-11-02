Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,793 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.