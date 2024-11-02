Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.55 and last traded at $148.72. 955,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,608,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

