Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22,709.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 469.5% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $274.59 and a 12 month high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

