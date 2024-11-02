Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 55,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

