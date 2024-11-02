Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280,571 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 907,930 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

