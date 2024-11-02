Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.