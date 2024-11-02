Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $32.22 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.