Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

TRGP opened at $165.27 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.79.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

