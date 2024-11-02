Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,276,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.23.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

