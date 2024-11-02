Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 434 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.