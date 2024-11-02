China Renaissance Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to “Buy”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $126.93 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 193,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.