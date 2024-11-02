Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

