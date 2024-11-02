Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 850 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $31.43 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.