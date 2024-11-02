Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 433,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,822,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 171,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

