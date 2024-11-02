Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 21 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McKesson were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on MCK
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.