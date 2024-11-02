Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 90 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Simon Property Group by 333.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $4,654,000. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $167.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $177.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.27.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.